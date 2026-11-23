Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday, November 23, 2026, confirmed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the spurious liquor tragedy in Chandel and assured possible financial assistance for victims' families. He met civil society representatives at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Babupara, Imphal, following the deaths of 17 people.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met representatives of Chandel-based civil society organizations at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Babupara, Imphal, on Monday.

The delegations included members of the Anal Naga Union, Anal Women Union and Anal Students Union. MLA S.S. Olish and former MLA St. Victor Nunglung were also among those associated with the meeting.

According to the Chief Minister's official social media statement, the government has constituted an SIT to investigate the incident and is examining possible financial assistance for affected families.

Singh stated, “I informed them that an SIT has been constituted to investigate the incident and assured that possible assistance to the victims and their families, including from the CM's Discretionary Fund, would be examined and placed before the Cabinet.”

The proposed assistance is subject to examination and consideration by the state Cabinet.

The tragedy has claimed 17 lives, with all reported fatalities involving men aged between 32 and 50, according to the figures provided in the incident report.

Around 230 patients were admitted to government and private hospitals following the consumption of suspected adulterated liquor.

Of those hospitalized, 47 patients were receiving treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), while another 38 were undergoing dialysis.

The scale of hospitalizations has placed healthcare needs in Chandel at the centre of the government's proposed response.

The mass consumption of adulterated liquor reportedly began on November 17, 2026, triggering a medical emergency in the Chakpikarong sub-division of Chandel district.

The suspected liquor was reportedly sourced from Sugnu in Kakching district. However, forensic teams are testing samples to identify the toxins involved. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the consumption and distribution of the suspected spurious liquor.

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, according to the supplied enforcement figures.

Alongside the SIT investigation, a parallel high-level inquiry has been given a one-month deadline to submit its report.

The forensic examination of samples and the two inquiry processes are part of the ongoing investigation into the tragedy.

The Chief Minister has assured civil society representatives that possible financial assistance for victims and their families will be examined.

The proposed assistance may include support from the CM's Discretionary Fund. The proposals are to be placed before the state Cabinet for consideration. The Cabinet is also preparing to review compensation packages and proposed healthcare upgrades for Chandel District Headquarters.

However, the Chief Minister's statement does not confirm a final compensation amount or an approved payment schedule.

The next steps will depend on the Cabinet's examination of the relief proposals and the findings of the ongoing investigations.