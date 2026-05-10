Assam: Man held for collecting Rs 30 lakh in fake NRL job promise scam

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: One of the accused involved in an alleged racket of illegal money collection by promising jobs at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has been arrested by the police. The accused, identified as Madhurya Saikia (27 years), was apprehended from Sivasagar. He has been accused of illegally collecting nearly Rs 30 lakh from five individuals from different districts, under the pretext of securing those jobs at NRL. Investigators have found evidence of large financial transactions being carried out through the accuser’s personal bank account.

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