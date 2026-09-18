Assam: Two policemen arrested for alleged extortion in Patharkandi

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Serious allegations of a Rs 14-lakh extortion and robbery have been levelled against local police personnel in Patharkandi. Police have arrested two constables from the Patharkandi police station in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, the owner of a hardware shop in Sribhumi town had sent Rs 25 lakh through an acquaintance. The victim was allegedly kidnapped from Patharkandi railway station, and Rs 14 lakh out of the total Rs 25 lakh was looted.

The investigation brought forward the names of Patharkandi Police Station SI Langthaiba Sinha, constables Anwar Hussain and Sajal Shuklabaidya, along with two others. Constables Anwar Hussain and Sajal Shuklabaidya were subsequently arrested for their alleged involvement. Police sources confirmed that Rs 2 lakh of the looted money was recovered during raids at the residences of the two arrested constables. Meanwhile, SI Langthaiba Sinha, the primary suspect in the case, allegedly fled from the Senior Superintendent of Police’s office, and a manhunt has been launched to locate him.

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