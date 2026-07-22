Assam: Man held with pistol, live ammunition at New Bongaigaon Railway Station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A man was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP), New Bongaigaon after a factory-made pistol and five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from his possession during a routine checking at New Bongaigaon Railway Station.

According to police, the incident took place at around 11:28 pm on July 20. The checking was conducted by a team of New Bongaigaon GRP led by SI (UB) Sanjib Choudhury. During the operation, the team detained a suspicious person identified as Satish Kumar (49), a resident of Gopalganj, Bihar.

During the search of his trolley bag, the police recovered one factory-made pistol loaded with five rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition.

Alongwith the pistol, GRP also seized one trolley bag, one mobile phone, one Aadhaar Card, and one railway ticket from his possession. Police said that necessary legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Two Men Arrested with Country-Made Pistol and Live Ammunition in Bijni