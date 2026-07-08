Two Men Arrested with Country-Made Pistol and Live Ammunition in Bijni

Guwahati: Two men were arrested after police recovered a country-made pistol and four rounds of live ammunition during an operation at 3 No. Goraimari near Kalpani Beel under Panbari Police Station Bijni.

As per police, the accused were arrested while travelling on a motorcycle bearing registration number AS26A6910 from Baupara village towards Palengbari. Based on specific inputs, officers launched an operation and arrested the duo on the spot.

The arrested people have been identified as Sukur Ali and Abbas Ali, both residents of Baupara village. Police said the two were allegedly carrying a country-made pistol along with four live rounds of ammunition when they were arrested.

The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge of Panbari Police Station, Binoy Malakar, and Sub-Inspector Anwar Hussain. Bijni Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rupjyoti Dutta and Panbari Circle Officer Ritul Muni Das were also present during the operation.

Police have seized the firearm and ammunition and launched an investigation to confirm their source and determine whether any other people are linked to the case.