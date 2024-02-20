Assam: CM Sarma Hopes To Host National Games Again

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma eagerly expressed his desire to host the upcoming edition of the National Games in the state.

During the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the Khelo India University Games 2023, Ashtalakshmi, at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, CM Sarma requested the central government to consider granting Assam the opportunity to host the National Games in either 2025 or 2026.

He highlighted Assam's proud legacy of hosting premier sporting events and reaffirmed his government's commitment to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision by investing heavily in the development of sports.