Assam: Truck plunges into gorge; two injured near VIP Chowk along NH 37

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: In a tragic road accident late Tuesday night, a truck plunged into a deep gorge near VIP Chowk along National Highway 37 under Azara Police Station in Guwahati, leaving two people seriously injured. According to sources, the accident occurred around 10:30 PM when a truck (registration number AS-01 DD 1740) reportedly lost control, veered off the highway, collided with a roadside electric pole, and fell into a nearby gorge. The injured have been identified as Anup Nath (42), a fruit vendor, and Rajib Baishya (48), a local shopkeeper. Both sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Eyewitnesses alleged that the vehicle was being driven at high speed at the time of the accident. Local residents further claimed that reckless driving and possible drunken driving may have contributed to the mishap.

