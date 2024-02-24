Assam: Man kills daughter-in-law in Nagaon district

NAGAON: In a shocking incident, Muruli Tanti of Ahutoli under Rangalu police outpost killed his daughter-in-law Dipali Guwala at his residence and also injured her daughter Jina Tanti with sharp weapon.

Sources said that on being informed, the local police from Rangalu outpost immediately rushed to the spot and arrested the father-in-law Muruli Tanti. Besides, police also sent his injured grand daughter Jina Tanti to Guwahati Medical College Hospital in a very critical condition, sources said, adding that the husband of the victim woman stays outside the state and works in a private farm. The victim woman was living with her daughter and father-in-law at their Ahutoli residence. The reasons of the sensational incident are yet to be ascertained till the time of filing this report.

