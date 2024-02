DEMOW: Two cattle were stolen from the house of Papu Kurmi, a resident of 1 No Kachumari Gaon near Demow on Tuesday night. With the help of the VDP, police recovered the two cattle from the house of M Hussain, a resident of Dehajan on Wednesday morning. Later Papu Kurmi lodged an FIR in Moran Police Station on Wednesday.

