Assam: Man Kills Father And Brother In Boko, Arrested

BOKO: The police have arrested a mentally unstable man on November 10 for brutally killing his father and brother in Boko's South Pukhuripur. According to reports, authorities identified the accused as Kartik Raja Rabha (32).

As per sources, the incident took place when Kartik, armed with a stick, hit both his father, Moniram Rabha (60), and his brother, Devjit Rabha (30), on their heads, leaving them fatally injured. Moniram succumbed to his injuries, while the local hospital declared Devjit dead upon arrival.

Sources claim that Moniram attempted to step in and stop his son from attacking his brother, but tragically, both of them were overpowered by his unprovoked violence.