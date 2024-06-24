Assam: Man Lynched in Sivasagar Over Alleged Mobile Theft; Another Injured

GUWAHATI: In a harrowing turn of events in Sivasagar town Assam, community has been shaken by fatal incident of vigilante justice. Palu Gowala 27, lost his life. Dadu Orang sustained injuries after being brutally beaten by locals on suspicion of stealing mobile handset. The tragedy unfolded in quiet neighborhood of Phukan Nagar. Emotions ran high after alleged burglary.

According to preliminary reports Gowala and Orang were accused of breaking into local residence and stealing mobile phone. This accusation swiftly escalated into mob confrontation as outraged locals gathered. They took matters into their own hands. Eyewitnesses recounted scene of relentless violence. The victims were repeatedly assaulted despite their protests of innocence.

"They suspected us of theft without any proof. We didn't even see who did it." Orang lamented from his hospital bed. He is recovering from the injuries sustained during the attack. The incident has left community in shock and mourning over loss of Gowala, resident of Ward 10 in Phukan Nagar.

Authorities were alerted to situation after mob violence subsided. Rushing both victims to nearby medical facility. Tragically doctors were unable to save Gowala. Declaring him dead upon arrival. Orang, although alive continues to suffer from injuries inflicted during brutal beating.

Family members of victims expressed anguish and disbelief over events. "Their mobile phone went missing. Suddenly they blamed us and started beating us," recounted one relative. This individual preferred to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

Incident has raised serious questions about rule of law and dangers of mob justice in communities. Police have initiated investigation into lynching. Identifying several individuals allegedly involved in fatal assault. "We are pursuing all leads and will ensure justice is served for victims" assured police spokesperson.

Names of alleged perpetrators have surfaced in connection with the attack. Bogoli Tiku and Tarakeswar, sources close to investigation report. Authorities are urging calm and cooperation from community as they work to apprehend those responsible. They also want to prevent any further escalation of violence.

As investigation progresses local residents and civic leaders are calling for restraint. They seek a renewed commitment to upholding law. The tragic loss of Palu Gowala serves as a reminder of consequences of unchecked mob violence.