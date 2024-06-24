Nagaland: Paid Holiday Declared for Nagaland Workers on Election Day

KOHIMA: In anticipation of upcoming Municipal and Town Council Elections in Nagaland on June 26 2024, Labour Commissioner has declared the day paid holiday for workers employed in Commercial and Industrial Establishments across state. The decision aims to facilitate widespread voter participation among workforce.

According to directive issued by Labour Department employers are required to compensate their employees with wages equivalent to their daily average earnings for June 26. The directive prohibits any deductions from workers' wages on this account.

This initiative underscores state government's commitment to ensuring that all eligible voters, including those engaged in economic activities have opportunity to exercise their democratic right without any impediments. The announcement comes amidst preparations for significant electoral event. With 523 candidates set to compete across various municipal and town councils in Nagaland.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has detailed participation figures for each council. In Dimapur Municipal Council 56 candidates will vie for seats. East Dimapur Town Council has 16 candidates. Niuland Town Council will see 14 candidates. Chümoukedima Town Council has 28 candidates. Medziphema Town follows with 20 candidates. Kohima Municipal Council has 35 candidates contesting. Peren Town Council and Julukie Town Council have 14 and 20 candidates respectively.

Several councils are witnessing notable participation. Zunheboto Town Council has 28 candidates. Mokokchung Municipal Council and Tseminyu Town Council both with 29 candidates each. Additionally 64 candidates from 21 municipal and town councils have been elected unopposed. This highlights significant uncontested seats in this electoral cycle.

The declaration of June 26 as paid holiday ensures workers across Nagaland can participate in the electoral process without concern for lost wages. This promotes robust turnout. This engagement in local governance is expected to contribute to inclusivity. Additionally, fairness of upcoming civic polls thereby reinforcing democratic principles within state.