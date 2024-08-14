Assam Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Abducting and Raping Minor Girl

GUWAHATI: In a significant decision, Special Judge Jaydev Koch from the Kokrajhar Court sentenced a man to 15 years in prison with hard labor for kidnapping and raping a young girl. The crime happened on January 17, 2022, and shocked the community.

The man involved has been identified as 30-year-old Injamamul Haque. According to public prosecutor Manjit Ghosh, Haque tricked the young girl into leaving her home by pretending he was taking her to tuition.

Instead, he kidnapped her and took her to Delhi, where she was held for four days and sexually assaulted. The police eventually rescued the girl and charged Haque.