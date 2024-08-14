Assam Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Abducting and Raping Minor Girl

GUWAHATI: In a significant decision, Special Judge Jaydev Koch from the Kokrajhar Court sentenced a man to 15 years in prison with hard labor for kidnapping and raping a young girl. The crime happened on January 17, 2022, and shocked the community.
The man involved has been identified as 30-year-old Injamamul Haque. According to public prosecutor Manjit Ghosh, Haque tricked the young girl into leaving her home by pretending he was taking her to tuition.
Instead, he kidnapped her and took her to Delhi, where she was held for four days and sexually assaulted. The police eventually rescued the girl and charged Haque.
The court found Haque guilty under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sentencing him to 15 years in prison. The court also added an extra three months of imprisonment without the option of a fine.
Additionally, under Section 368 of the Indian Penal Code, Haque was fined Rs 5,000 and given a five-year prison sentence with an extra month of imprisonment without the option of a fine.
Meanwhile, the massive protest erupted demanding the stringent punishment to the gang rape and murder accused persons involved in the Dudhnoi case under the aegis of the All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in the heart of Kokrajhar town.
Talking to reporters, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro said that ABSU had been demanding harsh punishments to the rapists and murder accused of Dudhnoi in Goalpara district-Dhan Ali Talukdar, Rahman Ali and Bahar Ali to end the inhuman acts but it is surprising that the government of Assam has not taken any action against the criminals for the reasons best known to them.
He said, “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” is the slogan of the NDA government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam being one of the NDA ruled states should have moral responsibilities to deal with the rape and murder cases with zero tolerance.
