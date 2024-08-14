Meghalaya Sets Sights on Pedestrian Zone: Hawkers to be Relocated from Khyndailad

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has started relocating hawkers and street vendors from Khyndailad to create a pedestrian zone.
The plan to move over 200 hawkers is intended to attract tourists and visitors to Shillong and promote it as a music hub.
On August 13, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh told reporters that the process of relocating hawkers has started. He added that the state government is waiting for detailed information on the different types of businesses.
He also mentioned that no more than two people with the same type of business will be allowed to operate in the same area.
He also mentioned that the state is putting safety measures in place for workers who use sources of energy like fire.
The state government had originally aimed to complete the relocation of hawkers by August 15. However, according to the tourism minister, the process of identifying trades and individuals took more time than expected.
Lyngdoh also said that the relocation process will be handled in the best interest of the hawkers, with improved facilities and designated vending areas being set up.
He explained that the tourism department and the urban affairs department are working together on this. They have identified several vending zones and the next step is to allocate spaces. He added that the process will be finished soon, and the state is preparing an alternative plan if needed.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar announced a ₹216 crore project under the Shillong Smart City initiative to revamp Shillong's Police Bazar.
The new multi-complex, which will replace the old Meghalaya Transport Corporation office, is expected to significantly improve the area by offering a mix of commercial and tourism facilities.