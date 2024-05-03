Assam Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Sexual Offense Conviction in 2022

GUWAHATI: A special court in Assam sentenced a man to 20 years in prison and a large fine for sexually abusing a child in 2022.
The court in Guwahati found the accused guilty under the section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the section 448 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were given a significant punishment as a result.
The conviction was related to case number 353/2022 at Noonmati Police Station in Guwahati, and the accused was identified as Dwijen Ramchairy.
The court sentenced him to one year in prison for the offense under section 448 of the IPC. Additionally, he was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 for the offense under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve another year of simple imprisonment. The court specified that the fine amount would be given to the victim as compensation.
The court order also stated that the time he spent in detention during the investigation and trial will be deducted from the total sentence. This applies to both the sentences given.
Meanwhile, the conviction rate of accused criminals in Assam has marked a ‘steady increase’ and now stands at 21.65% for 2024, until the end of February.
This was stated by Assam DGP GP Singh in a post on his handle on X, formerly Twitter, today. He says, “Monthly State Crime review for Assam for February 2024 was held on March 22nd at @assampoliceHq in a hybrid mode where @AssamCid Range Officers, district SPs, ASP Crime participated. The conviction rate in the state has seen a steady rise to 21.65%.”
The DGP also attached a chart that shows that the conviction rate in the state stood at 13.5% in 2022, with 4642 number of convictions in total.
The conviction rate increased to 16.75% in 2023, and the number of cases convicted was stated to be 4835. It was also stated that the conviction rate increased further to 21.65% up to February 2024, with 902 cases of conviction.
ALSO WATCH: