Assam Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Sexual Offense Conviction in 2022

GUWAHATI: A special court in Assam sentenced a man to 20 years in prison and a large fine for sexually abusing a child in 2022.

The court in Guwahati found the accused guilty under the section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the section 448 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were given a significant punishment as a result.

The conviction was related to case number 353/2022 at Noonmati Police Station in Guwahati, and the accused was identified as Dwijen Ramchairy.