Assam: Man with drugs caught outside Simaluguri Police Station

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a dramatic incident on Thursday, police apprehended a man carrying a large quantity of drugs right in front of the Simaluguri Police Station in Nazira.

According to reports, officers intercepted a passenger Magic vehicle (registration number AS-04 AC-3916) traveling from Sivasagar town to Simaluguri. Acting on a reliable tip-off, the police stopped the vehicle near the police station and conducted a thorough search.

During the search, a significant quantity of suspected drugs was recovered from the vehicle. The driver was immediately taken into custody.

The arrested individual has been identified as Bhastav Gogoi, a resident of Cherakapar in Sivasagar. During preliminary questioning, he reportedly confessed that the drugs were being transported to Simaluguri.

It is noteworthy that the spread of drugs and other intoxicating substances has reportedly increased at an alarming rate in various parts of the Nazira co-district in recent days. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

