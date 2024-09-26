Assam: Manas National Park Reopens its Gates to Tourists Starting September 27

GUWAHATI: The Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve will officially reopen for the 2024-25 ecotourism season starting September 27, 2024.

This is the culmination of the annual monsoon closure, as mandated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), under their direction as per Letter No. 15-1(17)/2015-NTCA, dated August 18, 2015.

All the tourist activities undertaken in the park would be carried out as per the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997.

These policy measures will ensure that the conservation of the park is ensured and there remains a balance maintained in preserving its biodiversity while promoting sustainable ecotourism.

A notification from the ministry read, “In modification of the Office Order No. 516, dated 5th September, 2024, consequent to completion of the stipulated monsoon closure period as prescribed by the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority letter no. 15-1(17)/2015-NTCA dated 18 August 2015, it is hereby informed that Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve will be open for the 2024-25 ecotourism seasons with effect from 27th September 2024, subject to relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, until further notice.”

It was observed that the park will be closed to the visitors on every Wednesday as per the resolutions of NTCA and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam, as communicated vide the letter from NTCA dated March 1, 2022 and later through the state's directive of March 4, 2022.

Manas National Park is a wildlife sanctuary and both a tiger and an elephant reserve in Assam, India. It abuts the Royal Manas National Park of Bhutan in the north.

This reserve is situated in the Chirang and Baksa districts, a part of Bodoland Territorial Region in Assam, India.

Manas is one of the most important wildlife destinations, housing a number of rare and endangered species, like the Assam roofed turtle, the hispid hare, the golden langur, and the pygmy hog, as well as wild water buffalo.

Such rich biodiversity and varied habitats in this reserve earn it UNESCO World Heritage Site recognition and have made it a biosphere reserve.