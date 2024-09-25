Manipur MLA Demands Clarity on Kuki Militants' Entry

IMPHAL: Manipur Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar voiced his concern over security advisor Kuldiep Singh claiming that 900 Kuki militants had entered the state, claiming that this had sent shockwaves through the outlying villages of the Imphal valley.

He demanded a clarification on the claim and what has been done about it.

Lokeshwar said that while on visit to Khundrakpam constituency, it was the claim of Singh, which caused unrest in the periphery areas of the Imphal valley. " Clarify all these based on the assertions of Singh and what measures are put in place against militants entering this place so that the villagers need not be left living in fear, he insisted".

He appealed to the government to provide immediate action, saying it is the responsibility of the administration to protect the villages, not the people.

Singh said security forces have been put on advisory also after reports stated 900 Kuki militants had entered the state with a warning plan for the outskirt villages to attack around 28 September.

Singh said that the intelligence is shared with other agencies concerned and proactive measures are being communicated to the remotest corners to prevent militant preparations. He also placed on high alert the hill districts of Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust, or KOHUR has vociferously condemned the recent bombings of Kuki villages in Mongbung and Sejang in which Meitei militants have led the attacks in collusion with state forces.

Saying that military-grade weapons were used in civilian areas that led to widespread destruction and forced many Kuki residents out of their homes, KOHUR added:.

Pretty clear cases of human rights violations and the bombings have heightened tensions in this already unstable region, Kohur said; these acts are part of a greater, state-supported drive to drive out Kuki communities.