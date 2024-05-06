Assam: Manas National Park to remain closed from June 5

A CORRESPONDRENT

PATHSALA: With the aim of ensuring the safety and conservation of the natural habitat and wildlife residing within the park, the National Park Authority declared that tourism activities at Manas National Park will be temporarily closed, effective from June 5 until further notice.

The decision encompasses a suspension of various popular attractions within the park, including elephant safaris, river rafting, and jeep safaris. These measures are slated to commence earlier, with elephant safaris and river rafting coming to a halt on May 20.

By temporarily halting tourism activities, authorities seek to minimize human interference and provide a conducive environment for the flora and fauna to thrive undisturbed. It may be mentioned that since the last few days, rhinoceros have been seen charging at tourist vehicles repeatedly.

