Assam: 3 youths drown while bathing in Beki River near Manas National Park in Barpeta district

PATHSALA: In a tragic incident, three youths drowned in the Beki River near Manas National Park in Barpeta district. They were identified as Dwip Saha, Raj Saha from Krishna Nagar, Barpeta Road and Abhijit Karmakar. Dwip and Raj are cousins. All the bodies has been recovered.

According to sources, the trio reached the place on Wednesday evening and had a bath in the river when, unfortunately, they drowned. As of Thursday morning, only Raj Saha’s body has been found in the water, while the other two remain missing. Police have started an investigation at the scene. A Hyundai Eon vehicle bearing registration no. AS 15L 5825 was recovered near the site.

