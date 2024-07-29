Assam: Mangaldai Additional District Commissioner pays tribute to Tarun Ram Phukan

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: To mark the 85th death anniversary of eminent freedom fighter, barister of repute Desha Bhakta Tarun Ram Phukan, Darrang district also offered floral tribute before the portrait of this “Worthy Son of Motherland” on Sunday. In the jam-packed conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office at 11 a.m., Additional District Commissioner Upasana Dutta marked the beginning of the homage paying function by lighting a lamp in the traditional way and offering floral tribute. Addressing the function, Additional District Commissioner Upasana Dutta, in her speech, recalled the multi-coloured personality of Desha Bhakta Tarun Ram Phukan, who was a statesman with great vision, and his immense contribution to the freedom movement.

Former legislator Guru Jyoti Das, Principal of Mangaldai College Dr Kamala Kanta Bora, and Professor Dr Angirash of Mangaldai College also addressed the “Desha Bhakti Divas” and spoke on the life and works of Tarun Ram Phukan.

Taking part in the function as the guest speaker, media person Bhargab Kumar Das highlighted in his speech the need for study of the life and works of this legendary freedom fighter who took part in the non-cooperation movement in Assam in 1921. “The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government deserves a high level of appreciation for the government’s decision to celebrate the day as the “Desha Bhakti Divas” every year, and it is high time that the younger generation be encouraged to study the great and illustrious personality of Tarun Ram Phukan, who was known for his eloquence, patriotism, and skill for hunting,” he said while offering his homage.

A good number of senior citizens, students, and teachers also attended the celebration anchored by DIPRO Sameer Shandilya. In the function, awards were offered to the students who participated in the essay and speech competitions.

