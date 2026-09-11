Assam: Mangaldai Media Circle Celebrates 19th Foundation Day

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MANGALDAI: Mangaldai Media Circle (MMC), a premier organisation of media persons based in Mangaldai, celebrated its 19th foundation day at the newly constructed conference hall of MMC on Wednesday.

District Commissioner Ayushi Jain and Senior Super-intendent of Police Sharmistha Barua graced the occasion.

Two students, Pragya Jonak, daughter of senior journalist Bhargab Kr Das, who secured admission at Diphu Medical College, and Anwesha Goswami, daughter of senior journalist Mayukh Goswami, who secured admission at Tinsukia Medical College, were felicitated in the programme.

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