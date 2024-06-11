Assam: Manipur Violence Displaces 2,000, Forces Hundreds to Seek Shelter in Cachar

GUWAHATI: A recent surge in violence in Manipur's Jiribam district has forced approximately 2000 residents to flee their homes. Many sought shelter in neighboring Assam's Cachar district. The displacement led security forces to place Cachar on high alert to prevent unrest from spreading.

Kaushik Rai, MLA from Assam’s Lakhipur constituency which borders Jiribam estimates around 1000 people have taken refuge in Cachar; numbers are continually rising. Displaced include members of Kuki and Hmar communities, both part of larger Zo tribe as well as some Meiteis.

“We, along with District Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) held a meeting with various community groups in Lakhipur on Monday. This to ensure that violence in Manipur does not spread to Assam. Our area has very diverse population. Including Bengalis, Hindi-speakers Muslims from both Bengali and Manipuri backgrounds, Biharis Dimasas, Hmars Kukis, Khasi and Rongmei. Although people have sought shelter here it is crucial that Assam remains unaffected,” stated Rai.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta confirmed that security has been strengthened in Lakhipur sub-division. Special commandos deployed to maintain order.

Resident of Jiribam’s Hmar Mizo Veng now staying in Cachar's Hmarkhawlien village, recounted his escape with his family by boat across Jiri River on night of June 6. Despite ongoing conflict in state his family had remained in Jiribam until situation became untenable.

“The numbers of people seeking shelter increasing,” he said. He noted that around 400 people were currently in Hmarkhawlien. “We don’t know when it will be possible for us to go back.”

According to district administration as of Monday, 918 people housed in six relief camps set up within Jiribam district. The camps using sports complexes and schools as temporary shelters. These camps predominantly host Meiteis. The police and Assam Rifles relocated them after their homes torched on June 8.

Subhita Okram from Madhupur now staying in relief camp in Jiribam sports complex, shared her ordeal. “We left our village on Thursday. Militants were surrounding villages” she said. “We sought shelter in Borobekra police station. Later learned our houses were set on fire. We were brought to relief camp and now don't know if we can ever return home.”