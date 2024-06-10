Assam Rifles rescues civilians at Jiribam in Manipur

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Tensions escalated at Jiribam when the body of a 59 year-old individual was found on June 6, resulting in miscreants setting fire to some dwellings. The Assam Rifles took prompt action to prevent further deterioration of the situation and ensure the safety of residents.Thanks to effective coordination between Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, an attempt by miscreants to loot weapons from Jiribam police station was thwarted. Assam Rifles jawansalso provided security to isolated inhabited pockets in Phaitol and Raniveng, thereby preventing likely attacks.Their actions resulted in the successful rescue of 86 locals, belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities from Dibong Khunao, Raniveng, and Monbung. In addition,the Assam Rifles deployed columns at vulnerable locations.

The following day on June 7, miscreants commenced firing at around 5:30 pm in the Raniveng area of Jiribam. Assam Rifles jawansswiftly mobilised over the area and carried out operations to prevent any further untoward incident. During the operation, some 66 locals from the Kuki community were rescued and safely evacuated. Earlier in the day, 237 Meitei locals from Lamdaikhunao and Monbung villages were also safely evacuated to an internally displaced personnel (IDP)camp.

The Assam Rifles in coordination with civil administration, State Police, CRPF and other security forces also conducted a security meeting in Jiribam to address the concerns of the local community and to reinforce the measures being taken to maintain peace and order in the region. The meeting was a collaborative effort, involving various stakeholders and community leaders, aimed at fostering trust and cooperation between the security forces and the residents.

