Assam: Man's Severed Leg Found at Bamunimaidam Railway Station

GUWAHATI: In an shocking incident, a severed leg of a man was recovered stuck under the wheels of a train at Bamunimaidam railway station.

The gruesome find has been made by a janitor while cleaning the Ujoni Mua Daddora Express that had stopped for routine maintenance dropping its passengers.

The train had reached the B.G. Yard and was parked after completing its long journey. While the cleaning staff was performing their rounds, they discovered the dismembered leg caught under the railway's wheels. The janitor at once informed the Railway Police of the incident in accordance with the protocol followed in such cases.

The mangled leg was taken to Guwahati Medical College to be examined to identify the source from which it came and if the crime or accident recently reported around here had a connection with it. The police also have been trying their best to unravel the reason behind this rather inhuman find.

Until now, no other statements have been there on the identity of the victim or how the leg had come to be under the train.

Earlier, a tragic incident involving a Bolero vehicle met with a car accident while traveling a wedding party. The unfortunate event occurred in Ghakpara Nangargaon village of Bongaigaon district in Assam on 29th September.

The car, with registration number AS 17J 7673, was carrying guests from Dhaligaon to Kathalguri. They were returning from the wedding ceremony when the car, traveling at a great speed lost control while turning that curve.