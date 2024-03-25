Assam: Mansoor Mustafa brings laurel to Dima Hasao being ranked 39th in GATE examination

HALFLONG: Haflong boy Mansoor Mostafa has brought laurel to Dima Hasao securing 39th rank in this year’s GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering examination. His parents A.F.M. Iqbal, Head Master, Lodi High School and mother Parveen Sultana, Assistant Teacher Lodi ME School, to whom he is the lone child were utterly happy to see him pass the GATE exam in flying colors.

Mansoor completed his HS in Science stream from Haflong Kendriya Vidyalaya in 2014 then he did B-Tech in Chemical Engineering from Assam Engineering College, Guwahati. For his higher education, he enrolled himself for Masters in IIT, Guwahati. In the meantime, he started his preparations for GATE in full swing via online and offline coaching from Delhi. After nights of hard work, his sincerity in studies reached bore him the results of a lifetime where he cracked each subject successfully securing the 39th position on that all-India level list.

While talking with this correspondent, Mansoor shared about his school life, his experience of studying in colleges and prime engineering institutes like IIT Guwahati, in his residence at Surath Nagar, near Haflong. He said that studying in Guwahati or Delhi was not a problem at all as he studied in Haflong Kendriya Vidyalaya. He expressed gratitude to all his teachers of Haflong Kendriya Vidyalaya. Mansoor feels lucky that he was able to study in Haflong Kendriya Vidyalaya with such a fantastic curriculum and the best bunch of teachers. He appealed to the students’ community and students of Haflong Kendriya Vidyalaya in particular to work hard with concentration, as good results are truly possible if you believe in it. Mansoor thanked his parents as well as Haflong Kendriya Vidyalaya for their undaunted support for this achievement.

