Three abducted coal miners were released in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh

TINSUKIA: Three militant abducted coal miners of Assam were released inside a dense forest near Nampong in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The miners viz. Gyan Thapa, Lekhok Bora and Chandan Narzari were kidnapped from Phinbiro under Dayun sub-division of Changlang District on February 18 this year.

A joint search operation by a team of Assam Rifles along with Assam and Arunachal police force was conducted. The miners were suspected to be kidnapped by a militant outfit by the name ULFA (I)-NSCN combined. A message from the militant outfit was first sent to the police headquarters when they decided on releasing those poor miners. A frantic search operation underwent receiving the tip-off on Thursday and after three days on Sunday, they could reach police’s safe hands.

