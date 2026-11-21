OUR CORRESPONDENT

MARGHERITA: Amid a worrying 15 per cent rise in road accidents across Assam, Margherita Police have intensified their crackdown on traffic violations, seizing several e-rickshaws allegedly operating illegally along the National Highway in an effort to prevent mishaps and restore traffic discipline.

The enforcement drive assumes significance against the backdrop of the alarming accident figures disclosed by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, prompting the state government to intensify statewide traffic surveillance. Reports indicate that nearly 25 per cent of road accidents occur between 6 pm and 9 pm, with the government sharpening its focus on drunk driving and vehicles violating prescribed fitness norms. The intensified campaign is scheduled to continue until January 15, 2027.

Meanwhile, Margherita Police have launched an aggressive operation against e-rickshaw operators found violating traffic regulations by plying along the National Highway. Several vehicles have reportedly been seized during the drive.

The police have cautioned operators against unauthorised highway movement and directed them to restrict their operations to designated routes in accordance with applicable motor vehicle regulations. Violators have also been warned of monetary penalties and legal action.

With road safety emerging as a growing concern across Assam, the crackdown sends a strong message against traffic violations and unauthorised vehicular movement.

However, sustained surveillance and consistent enforcement will be crucial to ensuring that the initiative does not remain a temporary exercise. At a time when road accidents continue to claim precious lives, preventive action and strict adherence to traffic regulations have become imperative.