Assam: Nagaon imposes restrictions on e-rickshaw movement and pavement businesses

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: With a view to controlling traffic congestion, ensuring the safety of pedestrians and keeping public roads and footpaths free from obstruction, the Nagaon Municipal Board has imposed a series of restrictions on the movement of e-rickshaws, passenger pick-up and drop-off points, and roadside businesses within its jurisdiction. According to the municipal directive, the operation of e-rickshaws that have not obtained valid permission from the Nagaon Municipal Board has been prohibited within the municipal area. Strict restrictions have also been imposed on e-rickshaws picking up and dropping off passengers at busy traffic intersections, including important junctions and connecting points across the town. The municipal board has further directed all categories of roadside vendors, temporary pavement traders, temporary shopkeepers, fast-food sellers, and other street vendors not to carry out commercial activities at places where they obstruct public roads and footpaths. However, these vendors will be permitted to conduct their businesses at locations specifically designated by the municipal board. The directive also makes it clear that no commercial establishment within the Nagaon Municipal Board area will be allowed to display or store goods on footpaths in front of their premises, thereby obstructing pedestrian movement.

The action may include the imposition of fines, seizure or removal of goods, and other necessary enforcement measures as prescribed by law.