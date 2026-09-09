Assam Marks Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary with Statewide Tributes and Cultural Programmes

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NALBARI: The birth centenary of legendary singer, composer, and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika was observed with various programmes across Nalbari district and other parts of Assam on Monday, with cultural organisations, artistes, and members of the public paying rich tributes to the iconic artiste. The birth centenary of the balladeer was also observed in various other places in the state.

An ‘Ekajali Shraddharghya’ programme was organised by the All Nalbari District Students’ Union to commemorate the occasion. A major highlight of the programme was a special rendition of Dr Hazarika’s iconic song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ by 100 artistes. Tributes were also paid at an ‘Ekajali Shraddhanjali’ programme organised at the Nalbari district office of the Asom Gana Parishad. Party leaders, workers, and well-wishers participated in the programme and remembered the legendary artiste’s contribution to Assamese society and culture.

ORANG: The Udalguri district administration on Tuesday organised the district-level closing ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the Udalguri Higher Secondary School Auditorium. The programme, which began at 2 pm, paid rich tribute to the legendary singer, composer, lyricist, filmmaker, and cultural icon on his 100th birth anniversary, highlighting his immense contribution to Assamese music, literature, culture, and society. The ceremony featured floral tributes to Dr Hazarika, reminiscence sessions highlighting different facets of his life and creative journey, and collective musical performances in his memory. Officials of the district administration, cultural personalities, journalists, media representatives, and admirers of the legendary artiste participated in the programme.

BOKAKHAT: On Tuesday, the concluding ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Sudhakantha was held at the Bokakhat sub-division, along with the rest of Assam. At the beginning of the programme, Bokakhat Co-district Commissioner Sujata Gogoi paid floral tribute by garlanding the statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Subsequently, officials and employees of the Bokakhat Natya Mandir and the co-district administration paid floral tributes to Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s portrait at the Natya Mandir premises. Moreover, artistes, under the aegis of the Cultural Department of Bokakhat Natya Mandir, performed a chorus rendition of Sudhakantha’s immortal song ‘Mahabahu Brahmaputra.’ A special attraction of Tuesday’s programme was the performance of Kamrupi folk songs by cultural artiste Atul Bezbaruah, as well as his rendition of ‘Ah Ah Olai Ah Sajag Janata’ with Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa.

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The two-day grand celebration marking the birth centenary of the world-renowned artiste and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika concluded on Tuesday in Biswanath. The event was organised under the initiative of the Assam Cultural Mahasabha’s Biswanath District and Biswanath Regional Committees, with the cooperation of various national organisations and the people of Biswanath. The year-long birth centenary closing ceremony of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika was also organised by the Biswanath district administration at the Kachari Maidan in Biswanath Chariali.

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao district administration observed the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika with a solemn and culturally vibrant programme at the District Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Haflong on Saturday. The programme began with District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, along with additional district commissioners and other senior administrative officials, lighting the ceremonial lamp. Floral tributes were subsequently paid before the portrait of the legendary musician, filmmaker, and cultural icon popularly known as the ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra.’

MANGALDAI: Along with the rest of the state, the district-level concluding ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Dr Bhupen Hazarika was also held by the Darrang district administration. In the ceremony held in the presence of Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Nilima Devi, Sipajhar legislator Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, District Commissioner Ayushi Jain, and all senior and junior officers, employees and departmental heads of the district, senior journalist Bhargab Kumar Das participated as a guest and designated speaker.

Also Read: Assam: Tezpur Pays Rich Tributes to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on 100th Birth Anniversary