Assam: Tezpur Pays Rich Tributes to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on 100th Birth Anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur, the city deeply associated with the life and memories of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, came alive with tributes to the legendary artiste as the concluding programme of his birth centenary celebrations coincided with his 100th birth anniversary.

The daylong programme was organised by eight social and cultural organisations of Tezpur in association with the Birth Centenary Celebration Committee and the Sonitpur district administration.

The celebrations began early in the morning at the Prahlad Chandra Das Memorial Dance School at Gharpara, where students performed group dances to several immortal songs of Dr Hazarika. The first major programme of the day was held at Bhupen Hazarika Kala Bhumi, where a tribute ceremony was organised through songs and cultural performances. Meanwhile, the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, organised a special cultural programme titled 'Satabarshat Amar Bhupenda' at Jyoti Bharati.

Separate tribute programmes were also organised at the historic Baan Theatre and by the Majgaon Srimanta Sankardeva Mandir Committee, Gahan Udyan, and the Tezpur branch of the Lekhika Samaroh Samiti.

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