Assam Marks Glorious 75th Republic Day with Spirited Celebrations Across Districts

GUWAHATI: The 75th Republic Day was commemorated with fervor and patriotic zeal across various districts of Assam. In a momentous event at the Veterinary Field, Khanapara, Guwahati, the Chief Minister of Assam, joined by the Governor, presided over the celebrations that included a spectacular parade, captivating dances, and a medley of engaging programs. Gulab Chand Kataria took the honor of unfurling the national flag, symbolizing the triumph over colonialism and the establishment of the world's largest democracy.

In the South Salmara Mankachar District, the Hatsinsimari College Playground emerged as the central venue for the Republic Day festivities. In the presence of MLA Mankachar Aminul Islam and other dignitaries, DC Rahul Kumar Gupta unfurled the tricolor. Thousands of participants, including students, teachers, government employees, and the general public, actively engaged in the celebrations. State government departments contributed to the event by organizing exhibitions, and creating awareness on various important topics.

The Biswanath District enthusiastically celebrated the 75th Republic Day at the Karchari Maidan. DC Dr Neha Yadav, amidst a vibrant parade, unfurled the national flag at 9 AM. The occasion also saw the felicitation of Gopal Nag, a specially-abled farmer from Chandmari. Despite losing both his legs in an accident, Nag exhibited remarkable resilience by achieving self-sufficiency through agriculture since 2018. The district administration honored him with a certificate, a gamocha, and farming equipment.

In West Karbi Anglong, the Ronghang Rongbong playground hosted the Republic Day event with tight security measures in place. Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin, unfurled the tricolor in the presence of dignitaries. The celebration witnessed an impressive turnout of students who showcased various cultural acts resonating with themes of patriotism.

The diverse events across districts showcased unity, cultural richness, and a collective commitment to building a stronger, self-reliant nation. As the echoes of patriotic fervor lingered in the air, Assam stood proud, commemorating the triumphs of its past and envisioning a future guided by the principles of democracy and progress.