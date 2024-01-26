New Delhi: 26 Tableaux Depicting ‘Women Empowerment’ to Grace Kartavya Path on Republic Day Parade 2024

NEW DELHI: India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26th January. Celebrated every year on this day, it commemorates the enforcement of the newly adopted Constitution in 1950, which officially established India as a republic.

An annual parade is organized every year at Rajpath, now renamed as Kartavya Path, in New Delhi to mark the grand celebrations.

This humongous event encompasses march pasts by personnel from the Indian Armed Forces and enthralling tableaux that illustrates the vast diversity and culture of various states.