New Delhi: 26 Tableaux Depicting ‘Women Empowerment’ to Grace Kartavya Path on Republic Day Parade 2024

NEW DELHI: India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26th January. Celebrated every year on this day, it commemorates the enforcement of the newly adopted Constitution in 1950, which officially established India as a republic.
An annual parade is organized every year at Rajpath, now renamed as Kartavya Path, in New Delhi to mark the grand celebrations.
This humongous event encompasses march pasts by personnel from the Indian Armed Forces and enthralling tableaux that illustrates the vast diversity and culture of various states.
The Republic Day celebrations last for three days, and they end with the beating retreat ceremony on January 29.
On this Republic Day, tableaux will portray ‘women empowerment ‘ at Kartavya Path, as part of the Centre’s endeavors to make the event women-centric under the theme ‘Viksit Bharat.’
Notably, as many as 25 tableaux or ‘jhankiyan’, comprising 16 states and Union Territories, as well as nine Ministries and Departments, will take part in the Republic Day parade, rolling down Kartavya Path.
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana are the states and UT’s set to be represented in the parade.
The tableaux representing Ministries, Departments and Organizations in the Republic Day parade are from the following entities: Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Culture, Indian Space Research Organizations (ISRO), Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).
According to traditions, an expert committee which comprises eminent personalities in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, and more carries out the selection of tableaux.
Earlier, some states and UT’s had raised concerns regarding the non-inclusion of their tableau in the parade, to which, the Defence Secretary assured that the Defence Ministry has introduced a unique three-year roll-over plan. This plan ensures equitable participation on a rotational basis for all states and UT’s over three years.