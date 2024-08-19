Assam: Marwari Yuva Manch: A Family United for Social Service and Humanity

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Provincial president of Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Yuva Manch (PPMYM), Pankaj Jalan, emphasized the organization’s commitment to social service and humanity, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or community. Addressing a gathering in Hojai, Jalan highlighted PPMYM’s various welfare initiatives, including blood donation camps, drinking water purifier installations, and flood relief distribution.

Jalan said, “We have 106 branches in the Northeast with 8,000 registered members. The motto of PPMYM and its branches is social service for everyone, which includes regular blood donation camps, the installation of drinking water purifiers in public places, a mega plantation drive, ambulance service, food distribution, holding open state-level competitions for youth, free health checkup camps, the distribution of flood relief, and many other welfare works.” “The objective is clear: the overall welfare of people, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and community,” he added.

He said, “We believe in humanity.” He further apprised everyone about the future plans of the organization and urged the youths to join hands in its noble mission.

Jalan said, “It was my pleasure to attend such an auspicious event at a branch that was established in the year 1983. He lauded the efforts of the branch for its regular social services.”

The event also marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations, where Jalan hoisted the National Flag at Roop Kunwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla Smriti Bhawan. The programme included felicitation of guests, cultural performances, and awards for outstanding community youths.

