Assam: Massive Diwali Fire Destroys 11 Houses In Sivasagar; One Dead

SIVASAGAR: One person died and 11 rented houses were destroyed after a devastating fire erupted on Laxmipriya Road in Assam's Sivasagar during Diwali celebrations on October 31.

The victim, identified as Shyam Rai, was trapped in the inferno that engulfed the residential area near Sadar police station in Ward 7. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but did not manage to survive as he eventually succumbed to severe burn injuries.

The blaze was further worsened by multiple gas cylinder explosions, resulting in the flames escalating so much so that it spread rapidly through the properties mostly occupied by food vendors and artisans.