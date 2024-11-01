Silchar: Massive Fire Engulfs Cotton Warehouse On Diwali Evening, Sparks Panic

SILCHAR: A devastating fire broke out on Friday, 31 October, in a cotton warehouse located in Bhuiya Lane, Janiganj, one of Silchar's busiest commercial areas, on Diwali evening, sparking panic among the people.

A stray firecracker is believed to have ignited the fire, which rapidly spread due to the highly combustible materials, densely packed structures and also because of the fact that this area is congested with narrow lanes.

Reports state that residents grew concerned as a result of the billowing smoke across the town, prompting the deployment of several fire engine to extinguish the flame.