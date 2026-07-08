Tension Erupts During Eviction Drive at Hilal Market in Hojai's Doboka

Guwahati: Today, a tense situation unfolded during an eviction drive at Hilal Market in Doboka town of Assam's Hojai district, following a section of locals engaged in a heated argument with the district administration.

As per initial reports, the administration launched the eviction drive to remove shops and houses allegedly constructed illegally along the Assam Mala road passing through the town.

A large team of officials, accompanied by two bulldozers, arrived at the site to demolish the encroached structures. However, the operation was briefly disrupted when some local residents confronted officials, claiming that they had not been served prior notice before the eviction.

The dispute escalated into a heated exchange between a section of the affected residents and the Additional Commissioner, creating tension at the site for nearly five minutes.

The situation was later brought under control by the authorities, and the eviction drive continued.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.