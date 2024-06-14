Assam: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Digboi

DIGBOI: A massive fire broke out in Digboi in the Tinsukia district of the state leading to damages to property. A large number of fire tenders had to be pressed into service to control the inferno.



The devastating fire reportedly took place in a brick kiln located in Digboi on Thursday night. The residence of one Surabhi Kar Khaund was completely burnt down in the inferno. Fire and emergency services were pressed into service immediately after the incident came to light. Teams of fire and emergency services were deployed from Indian Oil Corporation Digboi, Margherita and Tinsukia to control the blazing inferno.

The teams managed to bring the raging fire under control after some time. Although no one was injured in the incident, property worth several lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the incident. It was speculated that an electrical short circuit caused the fire, which later took the form of a massive inferno. Only an investigation into the incident by experts will reveal the actual cause of the fire.

