Assam: Massive Fire Destroys Residence in Digboi

Digboi: A massive fire broke out in the Digboi town of the state. The cause of the inferno is not known yet but it led the complete destruction of a residence.

A fire broke out in the Mungpothar region of Pengeri in Digboi, leading to the destruction of property. Although no one was injured in the incident, the inferno completely destroyed one residence. According to sources, the damaged house belonged to one Durga Bahahur Sonar.

All items inside the house including important documents and precious items also burned down in the fire. Locals have speculated that the fire could have been caused by an electrical short circuit, but the actual cause is yet to be discovered.

Previously, fire gutted Boko Coaching Academy at Dakuapara village on Wednesday night. State fire service and Police team went to the spot after getting information. However, the fire was extinguished but all the furniture and houses of the academy were burnt down.

The coaching academy owner said that on Wednesday night people of the area sensed the fire and informed him. “I established the academy especially for the APSC and other examinations around 2 years ago. Due to the fire, all equipment, books were destroyed.” The reason for the fire is yet not known.