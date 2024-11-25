Assam: Massive Fire Destroys Rubber Factory In Sribhumi, Substantial Losses Inflicted

SRIBHOOMI: A major fire erupted at a rubber factory in the Bakrashal area of Sribhumi District in Assam. The blaze ignited during the crucial rubber treatment procedurec causing major damages to the site and its supplies. Due to the fire break, it is estimated that the losses could reach upto Rs. 10 lakh.

Rapid actions by the local fire departments aided in controlling the fire and stopped it from spreading to the neighbouring buildings. Nevertheless, the extreme heat and rapid transmission of the fire led to the complete destruction of the factory and its assets.

The authorities are investigating to know the exact cause of this massive inferno. Fire protection specialists will be examining the factory’s compliance with safety protocols to identify any likely lapses that might have played a role in the outbreak of the fire.