Assam: Massive Fire Guts Down 5 Houses in Dhubri, No Casualties

GUWAHATI: A massive fire ravaged Chapukhabari village in Golokganj, Dhubri district, reducing five dwellings to ashes on Tuesday.

The huts, belonging to Khitir Chandra Sarkar, Krishna Chandra Sarkar, Nalini Sarkar, Hemanta Kumar Rai, and Sudhir Chandra Rai, were consumed by the blaze, leaving the families homeless.

Local authorities reported that the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, quickly engulfing the thatched-roof huts. Fire tenders rushed to the scene along with a large number of locals who helped to douse the flames. Despite the efforts, the fire had already caused significant damage by the time it was extinguished.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, initial reports suggest that it may have been sparked by an electrical malfunction or an open flame. An investigation is underway to ascertain the precise cause of the incident.