Assam: Massive Fire Guts Down 5 Houses in Dhubri, No Casualties

GUWAHATI: A massive fire ravaged Chapukhabari village in Golokganj, Dhubri district, reducing five dwellings to ashes on Tuesday.
The huts, belonging to Khitir Chandra Sarkar, Krishna Chandra Sarkar, Nalini Sarkar, Hemanta Kumar Rai, and Sudhir Chandra Rai, were consumed by the blaze, leaving the families homeless.
Local authorities reported that the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, quickly engulfing the thatched-roof huts. Fire tenders rushed to the scene along with a large number of locals who helped to douse the flames. Despite the efforts, the fire had already caused significant damage by the time it was extinguished.
While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, initial reports suggest that it may have been sparked by an electrical malfunction or an open flame. An investigation is underway to ascertain the precise cause of the incident.
The affected families are now left with nothing but the clothes on their backs, as all their belongings were destroyed in the fire. Local authorities and charitable organizations have stepped in to provide assistance to the victims, offering temporary shelter, food, and clothing.
Incidents of fire destroying homes in rural areas are not uncommon, especially in villages where houses are often made of flammable materials such as thatch and bamboo. Authorities have advised residents to take precautions such as installing fire extinguishers and avoiding open flames inside their homes to prevent such tragedies in the future.
The affected families are now faced with the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch, with the support of the community and local authorities.
About Golakganj:
Golokganj, alternatively spelled as Golakganj or Galakganj, is a census town situated in the Dhubri district of the Indian state of Assam. It holds significant historical importance as one of the noteworthy locales within the Dhubri district.
Golakganj is located at 26.10°N 89.83°E.[1] It has an average elevation of 45 m (148 ft). Golakganj is situated 20 km from the district headquarters. Golakganj is situated on the east bank of Gangadhar River and the Indo-Bangladesh border is almost 5 km away from the heart of the place. The town is the prime commercial place of its adjacent towns and villages. The soil of this place is very fertile.
