Nagaland: ENPO To Boycott Lok Sabha Elections, Extends Public Emergency

KOHIMA: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) along with tribal groups, held a public meeting in Tuensang headquarters on Tuesday.

They unanimously decided to stick to their February 23, 2024, “Chenmcho resolution”, which states that they will not take part in any central and state elections until the government of India settles the offer for creating the Frontier Nagaland Territory.

As per the resolution, all residents of eastern Nagaland will abstain from voting in these elections.

The decision was made following a day-long discussion regarding the Indian government's failure to finalize its proposal for the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory before the announcement of the model code of conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This assurance was given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 7, 2023.