Nagaland: ENPO To Boycott Lok Sabha Elections, Extends Public Emergency

KOHIMA: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) along with tribal groups, held a public meeting in Tuensang headquarters on Tuesday.
They unanimously decided to stick to their February 23, 2024, “Chenmcho resolution”, which states that they will not take part in any central and state elections until the government of India settles the offer for creating the Frontier Nagaland Territory.
As per the resolution, all residents of eastern Nagaland will abstain from voting in these elections.
The decision was made following a day-long discussion regarding the Indian government's failure to finalize its proposal for the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory before the announcement of the model code of conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This assurance was given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 7, 2023.
A joint statement from 10 organizations, including the ENPO, was issued after the meeting. It stated that the ENPO has been authorized to develop strategies for the effective implementation of the resolution.
The meeting also decided that the ENPO would send a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting that only the ENPO be consulted regarding any written submissions or suggestions concerning the Frontier Nagaland Territory.
It also approved the ENPO to organize another public meeting, together with the 20 members of the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU), at Tuensang headquarters within a week, in consultation with the ENLU.
Additionally, the meeting decided to lift all existing restrictions under the Eastern Nagaland public emergency starting from March 21. Nevertheless, the public emergency will remain in effect until further notice, as stated in the announcement.
The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) on March 6, declared a "public emergency" and called for a boycott of elections and campaigns in six eastern districts of the state. This is due to the Union government's delay in offering to create a Frontier Nagaland Territory, which would be an autonomous council for the region.
The organizations have warned that the people of Eastern Nagaland will not be responsible for any untoward situation.
The decision of public emergency was made after an extensive coordination meeting in Dimapur, involving tribal bodies and front organizations from the ENPO's eastern districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator.
