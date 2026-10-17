Assam: Massive fire guts warehouse in Nagaon's Islampatty

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A massive fire broke out in Islampatty, one of the busiest localities in Nagaon town, on Thursday morning, amid the festive fervour of Sharadiya Durga Puja. The incident triggered widespread panic in the area.

The fire suddenly erupted in a warehouse located opposite Nemcare Hospital in Islampatty. Within moments, towering flames engulfed the warehouse, creating a chaotic situation in the surrounding locality. The incident sparked panic among residents and shopkeepers, with people rushing to safety as the fire spread rapidly.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Nagaon police and fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. However, it took considerable time to bring the blaze under control.

The fire reportedly broke out in a warehouse used for storing burnt mobile oil and cement bags. The incident could have resulted in a major disaster, as the locality is densely populated. Fortunately, a large residential area nearby narrowly escaped the devastating blaze. According to local sources, property worth approximately Rs 8 crore is feared to have been reduced to ashes in the fire.

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