Massive Fire Outrupted at Orion Palace on ABC Point; Sixth-Floor Spa and Salon Completely Gutted

A devastating fire broke out at the Orion Palace building located at the busy ABC Point intersection on Monday morning, completely destroying a popular spa and salon operating on the sixth floor.

The blaze reportedly started around 10:15 AM, with thick plumes of black smoke visible across the city skyline. Witnesses stated that the fire quickly engulfed the entire sixth floor, fueled by combustible cosmetic products and interior woodwork inside the salon.

Four fire tenders from the regional fire station arrived at the scene within fifteen minutes to initiate emergency operations. Hydraulic cranes were deployed to rescue three salon employees who were trapped on the terrace.

Disaster management teams successfully evacuated all occupants from the commercial complex, and no casualties or severe injuries have been reported so far.

Preliminary updates from local authorities suggest an electrical short circuit in the salon's main air conditioning unit as the probable cause.

Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control after a two-hour operation, preventing the fire from spreading to lower floors.

Police have cordoned off the ABC Point area, and a formal investigation is underway to assess the total structural damage.