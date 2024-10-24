Assam: Massive Fire Gutted 10 Huts in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A devastated fire has gutted 10 huts at Amolapatty area in Dibrugarh on Wednesday evening. No casualty has been reported in the fire incident. Due to the timely intervention of fire tenders, the massive fire has been doused.

According to sources, two LPG cylinder was blasted during the fire. “Valuable documents and property worth lakhs were damaged in the fire. Most of the people whose huts were doused in the fire belongs to poor section,” said an official. He said, “The cause of the fire is yet unknown but investigation has been going on.”

Also Read: Congress Candidate Sanjib Wary Files Nomination for 31-Sidli LAC with Supporters in Chirang

Also Watch: