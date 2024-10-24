Congress Candidate Sanjib Wary Files Nomination for 31-Sidli LAC with Supporters in Chirang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Congress candidate for 31-Sidli (ST) LAC Sanjib Wary has filed nomination papers before the District Commissioner and District Election Officer in Chirang on Wednesday. He was accompanied by party leaders and huge supporters. Before submitting nomination papers, a public meeting was held at Bartolowa and after that a rally was taken out from Bartolowa to DC office.

In his speech, Congress candidate Sanjib Wary who is a lawyer by profession said the people of the region had lost faith on BJP and UPPL as they have failed to deliver their promises. According to him, the Congress has regained its former strength. Additionally, he stated that since members of various communities have stepped forward for the Congress, he will win the Sidli bye-election. He further said not only in bye-elections but the Congress will come back to power in the state too.

