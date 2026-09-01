Assam: Massive fire in Bokakhat town; four shops gutted

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A devastating fire that broke out early on Monday morning in Ward No. 4 of Bokakhat town destroyed four business establishments.

The fire broke out at around 10 am at the Charika Store, located adjacent to the residence of Rinku Nimodia near the Assam State Transport Corporation premises in Bokakhat town. The shop had more than 15 cooking gas cylinders stored inside, along with a large quantity of firecrackers. The fire immediately engulfed the cylinders and the firecracker stock, creating a highly dangerous situation.

The raging flames from Charika Store subsequently spread to the adjoining establishments — Neelkanth Hardware and Electricals owned by Sushil Nimodia, Shyam Store owned by Dinesh Nimodia, and another business establishment owned by Rajesh Nimodia. The surrounding area was covered by thick black smoke.

The continuous explosions of firecrackers, followed one after another by the explosions of more than 15 gas cylinders, shook Bokakhat town. Pieces of the exploded cylinders were scattered over considerable distances, creating a terrifying situation across the town. The electricity supply was immediately disconnected, and vehicular movement along the Upper Assam–Lower Assam route was stopped.

After residents informed the authorities about the fire at Charika Store, two fire tenders from the Bokakhat Fire and Emergency Services arrived and began firefighting operations. However, as the firecrackers and gas cylinders continued to explode, the water in both fire tenders was exhausted before the flames could be brought under control. The two vehicles had to return to refill their water tanks.

During this period, the fire intensified and engulfed all the adjoining shops. Residents also contacted the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) seeking additional fire tenders. The Bokakhat co-district administration contacted the administrations of Golaghat, Kaliabor, and Dergaon requesting additional firefighting vehicles. Local tea garden authorities were also asked to send water tankers.

Meanwhile, traders in the neighbouring areas became panic-stricken, fearing that the fire might spread further. As the Bokakhat administration had no rescue team available at the site, residents themselves helped salvage goods from nearby shops.

They became agitated after having to wait for more than half an hour for the fire tenders to return. Finally, more than 45 minutes after the fire broke out, the two Bokakhat fire tenders returned after refilling their water tanks, while another two fire tenders arrived from Numaligarh Refinery Limited. After continuous firefighting efforts by all four vehicles, the fire was eventually brought under control.

Property and business goods worth several crores of rupees were reportedly destroyed in the fire at the four establishments. However, no person was injured or killed in the incident.

Residents have alleged that the massive fire occurred because a large stock of firecrackers was allegedly stored at Charika Store, along with more than 15 cooking gas cylinders in violation of regulations.

Although an electrical fault at Charika Store is suspected to have caused the fire, the exact cause has not yet been confirmed.

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