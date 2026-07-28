Assam: Massive flooding in Dikhow river brings death & destruction to Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A devastating flash flood caused by a sudden surge in the Dikhow River on July 19 has left widespread destruction across Nazira and nearby areas, claiming lives, killing hundreds of livestock, and rendering thousands homeless.

The floodwaters swept away houses, farmlands, vehicles, and household belongings, while vast stretches of agricultural land remain buried under thick layers of silt. As the waters recede, residents are confronting grim scenes of decomposed animal carcasses and, in some places, the remains of people who were unable to escape.

Several villages, including Bihubar, Ougurijan, Nepali Khuti, Miri Gaon, Santak, Borshil, Lakhmijan, Bamunpukhuri, Sundarpukhuri, Legeripukhuri, Koch Gaon, Mesh Gaon, Bacha Gaon, Kumar Gaon, and Upper Nazira, have suffered extensive damage. Nazira town, including areas along the Dikhow riverbanks, Amulapatti, Mesagarh, and Rajapul, remains covered in knee-deep silt.

Public infrastructure, including the historic Natya Mandir, a government-aided hospital, schools, namghars, mosques, and temples, has also been badly affected. Homes lie buried in mud, with damaged furniture, appliances, and dead livestock adding to the misery.

Survivors are struggling to meet basic needs. Many are unable to cook due to damaged kitchens and a lack of fuel, despite receiving relief supplies. Thousands continue to wait for food, drinking water, clothing, and other essentials.

The disaster has also taken a severe emotional toll, with families still searching for missing relatives while worrying about rebuilding their homes, restoring livelihoods, and securing their children's future. Many residents have blamed illegal stone and coal mining for worsening the impact of the flood.

Although relief efforts by individuals, organisations, and volunteers are underway, the scale of destruction has created a major humanitarian crisis, with many interior areas still inaccessible and facing acute shortages of essential supplies.

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