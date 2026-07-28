Assam: Rotary Clubs extend relief to flood-hit families in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: In a humanitarian initiative, four Rotary Clubs under Rotary International District 3240, Zone-14, jointly distributed relief materials to 200 flood-affected families in remote villages of Nazira co-district under Sivasagar district on Sunday.

The relief drive was organised by the Rotary Clubs of Duliajan, Tinsukia, Naharkatia, and Doomdooma. Assistance was provided to families in Tipumia, Chetia Handique Gaon, and Dhekiyal Pukhuri, which have been severely affected by the recent floods.

The Rotary team reached the inaccessible villages with the support of Sivasagar Additional District Commissioner Rannamay Bhardwaj and Nazira Assistant Commissioner Porchia Khanikar. The assistant commissioner also deputed civil defence volunteer Paul Baruah and local social worker Ananya Bordoloi to assist the team during the relief operation.

Each beneficiary family received a relief package containing a mosquito net, 24 litres of drinking water, bathing soap, biscuits, phenyl, bleaching powder, flattened rice (chira), a bucket, a mug, sanitary pads, candles, matchboxes, shawls for women, and other essential clothing.

Also read: Assam: Sivasagar floods affect over 4 lakh people; rescue and relief operations intensified