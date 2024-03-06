Assam: Massive Ganja Haul near Assam-Tripura Border Leads to Arrests

GUWAHATI: The Karimganj Police made a noteworthy bust at the Assam-Tripura border recently. They seized a large amount of ganja that was worth crores and arrested two individuals. The event occurred when a truck was stopped for inspection near the Churaibari police watch post in Assam's Karimganj district on a Tuesday.
Based on reports, during a standard check, police found 1,317 kg of ganja hidden in the truck's secret compartment. The truck, which had come from Tripura's direction, had appeared suspicious which led to the police conducting a detailed check. Eventually, they found 439 ganja packets showcasing the illegal operation's size.
The arrested individuals, named Balbir Singh and Vijay Kumar Singh, were held for questioning. Investigators are examining their role in the major ganja transportation operation. The cops are working to discover more about the smuggling operation's network.
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam's Chief Minister, praised the successful operation on 'X' social media. He tweeted, "Based on reliable sources, @karimganjpolice halted a truck at the Churaibari checkpoint. They found and seized 439 ganja packets which altogether weighed 1,317 kg. Two persons were arrested, and the investigation is still ongoing. Kudos to @assampolice!"
The Chief Minister's appreciation shows the government's dedication to stop illegal drug dealings and safeguard its citizens. This successful seizure of a massive amount of ganja highlights the watchful and effective law enforcement addressing drug trafficking challenges.
Stopping the act of drug trafficking doesn't just halt the spread of illegal drugs. It also messes up the money trail behind these activities. Working together, swift action, and backing from the public are key in ongoing battles against drug issues.
When digging deeper, folks with the law might uncover the roots and reach of the seized illegal goods. The catch of Balbir Singh and Vijay Kumar Singh could offer helpful clues. This could aid in a wider sweep against big drug-selling groups in the area.
